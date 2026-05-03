Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies (13-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-17, second in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-17, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2-3, 5.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -148, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Miami is 16-17 overall and 11-7 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia has gone 5-10 in road games and 13-20 overall. The Phillies have a 9-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .336 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 15 for 45 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .304 batting average, and has six doubles, four home runs, four walks and 17 RBIs. Adolis Garcia is 11 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Justin Crawford: day-to-day (migraine), Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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