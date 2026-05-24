Marlins try to sweep series against the Mets

New York Mets (22-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-29, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (22-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -117, Marlins -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the New York Mets.

Miami has gone 17-15 in home games and 24-29 overall. The Marlins have gone 8-5 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 22-30 record overall and an 11-17 record in road games. The Mets have a 6-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 RBIs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 11 for 41 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 10 home runs while slugging .559. Bo Bichette is 8 for 42 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Leo Jimenez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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