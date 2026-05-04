Marcelino leaving as Villarreal coach after reaching Champions League

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal will be looking for a new coach when it plays back-to-back Champions League seasons for…

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal will be looking for a new coach when it plays back-to-back Champions League seasons for the first time after confirming Marcelino will leave at the end of the season.

Marcelino’s second spell as coach at Villarreal began in 2023 and has now seen the team deliver one of its best-ever seasons, placing third in La Liga with four games remaining, on track for its best result in 18 years. That means Champions League qualification two years running, a club first.

Villarreal said on Monday that the club and Marcelino “will part ways at the end of the current campaign,” without explaining why. Where he might go next remains unclear.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Marce. Thank you for everything you have given to this club and its supporters. We wish you all the best in your future sporting projects.”

Marcelino will leave at the end of the league season, having overseen a club-record 298 games, Villarreal added.

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