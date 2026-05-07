Maggie Flaherty, Hayley Scamurra score 24 seconds apart as Victoire beat Frost 2-1 in PWHL playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maggie Flaherty and Hayley Scamurra scored 24 seconds apart early in the second period, Ann-Renée…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maggie Flaherty and Hayley Scamurra scored 24 seconds apart early in the second period, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 27 saves, and the Montreal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 2-1 on Thursday night in the PWHL playoffs.

Montreal won a playoff game on the road for the first time in franchise history to take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five semifinal.

Flaherty, who is the only player from Minnesota on the Victoire, got her own rebound and scored a wraparound goal as goaltender Maddie Rooney couldn’t get to the left post fast enough. Then Scamurra beat Rooney high on the glove side just five minutes into the second.

Minnesota went on a power play with 18.2 seconds remaining in the third, and won the faceoff, but couldn’t get the tying goal during a 6-on-4 opportunity. The Frost outshot the Victoire 11-1 in the third.

Sidney Morin scored 3:22 into the game on a shot from the circle that went through traffic and the pads of Desbiens. It was Morin’s second goal of the season — both in the playoffs.

Minnesota entered 12-0 when leading after the first period. The Frost also led the regular season with a record goals-per-game average of 3.03 across 30 games.

Up next

Montreal plays at Minnesota in Game 4 on Friday for a chance at reaching the Walter Cup finals.

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