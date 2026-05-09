Mackenzie Hughes’ tee shot hits cameraman in head at Truist Championship and then bounces onto green

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes has endured a rough week at the Truist Championship, but he caught a break…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes has endured a rough week at the Truist Championship, but he caught a break Saturday when his errant tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at Quail Hollow hit a cameraman in the head and then bounced onto the green.

Hughes hit his iron to the left of the green and the cameraman appeared to duck as the ball hit the backside of his head.

Instead of a lengthy chip shot from the rough, Hughes got home in 3 after two putts to save par.

The cameraman appeared to be OK afterward and Hughes check on him before giving him a golf glove.

Hughes hasn’t had many good breaks this week.

He shot 73 on Saturday and is tied for last place at 6-over 219 after three rounds.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.