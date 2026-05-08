Lynx open season at home against the Dream

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Dream -3.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota…

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Atlanta Dream in the season opener.

Minnesota finished 20-2 at home last season while going 34-10 overall. The Lynx shot 47.2% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 30-14 overall a season ago while going 14-8 on the road. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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