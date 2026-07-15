Bueckers leads Dallas against New York after 22-point showing

New York Liberty (13-11, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (16-8, 6-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (13-11, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (16-8, 6-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -1.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the New York Liberty after Paige Bueckers scored 22 points in the Dallas Wings’ 96-91 win over the Chicago Sky.

The Wings are 7-3 in home games. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 8.4.

The Liberty are 6-6 on the road. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 87.8 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Dallas makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). New York averages 87.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 85.4 Dallas allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Liberty 88-77 in their last matchup on July 8. Shepard led the Wings with 22 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepard is shooting 60.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Liberty: 3-7, averaging 87.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Costanza Verona: day to day (coach’s decision), Haley Jones: day to day (coach’s decision), Alanna Smith: day to day (leg).

Liberty: Marine Fauthoux: day to day (coach’s decision), Leonie Fiebich: day to day (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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