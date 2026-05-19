Lifeline for West Ham as Tottenham loss takes Premier League relegation fight to final round

LONDON (AP) — The fight between West Ham and Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League is headed to…

LONDON (AP) — The fight between West Ham and Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League is headed to the final round.

Tottenham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday kept alive West Ham’s hopes of retaining its 14-year top-flight status.

With one game remaining, West Ham is in third-to-last place — the final relegation spot — and two points behind Tottenham. They are the only teams who can go down with already-relegated Wolverhampton and Burnley.

On Sunday, West Ham is at home to Leeds and Tottenham hosts Everton.

Tottenham has a superior goal difference of 12 compared to West Ham so is highly likely to remain higher if they finish level on points and it comes to that tiebreaker.

Tottenham has been an ever-present in the Premier League since the competition was founded in 1992 and last played in the second tier in the 1977-78 season.

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