Knicks without key backup Mitchell Robinson in Game 2 because of an illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson did not play for the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Game 2…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson did not play for the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Game 2 against Philadelphia because of an illness, leaving each team without a center.

The 76ers ruled Joel Embiid out earlier Wednesday with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip. The Knicks added their backup center to the injury report later in the day and said shortly before tipoff that he wouldn’t play.

Robinson is a key for the Knicks because of his offensive rebounding and defense, along with giving them the ability to use a big lineup when he plays alongside All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Robinson has made an incredible 17 of 19 shots (89.5%) in seven games thus far in the postseason, averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 13.6 minutes per game. He is a poor free-throw shooter, going just 5 for 17 thus far, and the 76ers intentionally fouled him twice in the first quarter of Game 1. Robinson missed all four shots.

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