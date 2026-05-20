Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo lead D-backs to 6-3 win over Giants and a 3-game sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer, Geraldo Perdomo drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer, Geraldo Perdomo drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 6-3 win on Wednesday.

Merrill Kelly (4-3) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four, for his third straight quality start. The veteran right-hander threw the first complete game of his career in his previous start against the Rockies last week.

Arizona has won four in a row and five of six. Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Casey Schmitt homered in the first to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. It was his ninth of the season.

The D-backs pushed ahead 3-2 in the third when Marte went deep for the second straight game, lining a two-run shot over the right-center fence. The three-time All-Star hit a game-ending, three-run homer in the ninth on Tuesday.

Marte scored three runs and reached base four times, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Rookies Jose Fernandez and Ryan Waldschmidt each added two singles.

Arizona went ahead 6-3 in the fifth after Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI groundout and Perdomo’s two-run double down the right-field line.

The Giants have lost six of eight to fall to 20-30. Tyler Mahle (1-6) gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six.

Matt Chapman had two of the Giants’ eight hits.

Up next

The D-backs send LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.53 ERA) to the mound at home against the Rockies on Thursday.

The Giants are off Thursday. They return home to face the White Sox on Friday and will start RHP Davis Martin (6-1, 1.61) against Chicago RHP Trevor McDonald (2-0, 2.37).

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