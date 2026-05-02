Kentucky Derby Chart

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 2, 2026 One And One Fourth Miles On The Dirt Purse: $5,000,000 Weather:…

12th Race at Churchill Downs

Saturday, May 2, 2026

One And One Fourth Miles On The Dirt

Purse: $5,000,000

Weather: Clear Track: Fast

Trainers

19. DeVaux, Cherie; 1. Pletcher, Todd; 22. Beckman, D. Whitworth; 12. Mott, William; 7. Ikezoe, Manabu; 11. Mott, Riley; 6. Cox, Brad; 10. Takayanagi, Daisuke; 8. Glatt, Mark; 15. Brown, Chad; 18. Cox, Brad; 14. Baffert, Bob; 17. Seemar, Bhupat; 22. O’Neill, Doug; 2. Mott, Riley; 3. Mullins, Jeff; 4. Baffert, Bob; 16. O’Neill, Doug.

Owners

19. Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable; 1. Low, Robert, Low, Lawana L. and Repole Stable; 22. Durr, Ashley, Tate, Anthony and Front Page Equestrian, LLC; 12. Ball, Michael and Ball, Katherine G. 7. Danox Co. Ltd.; 11. Pin Oak Stud LLC; 6. Wathnan Racing; 10. Yoshinari Yamamoto; 8. Norman Stables LLC and Saints or Sinners; 15. Klaravich Stables, Inc. 18. Spendthrif Farm LLC; 14. Speedway Staples LLC; 17. Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson, Swinbank Stables; 23. Calumet Farm; 2. Pin Oak Stud LLC; 3. Dutch Girl Holdings LLC and Irving Ventures LLC; 4. SF Racing, LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, LLC, Stonestreet Statbles, LLC, Bashor Racing, LLC, Determined Stables, Golconda Stable, Waves Edge Capital, LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 16. Reddam Racing LLC.

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