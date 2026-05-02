Kentucky Derby Betting Promos: How to Get the Best Offers This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest Kentucky Derby betting promos on Saturday and grab the top eight sportsbook bonuses available. Most sportsbooks do not have Kentucky Derby options, but sports fans can start placing bets on other sports.

New players who take advantage of these sportsbook promos will have a head start on the weekend. Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and the other top sportsbooks for a crazy weekend of sports betting action.

Kentucky Derby Betting Promos Deliver Best Saturday Bonuses

Remember, new players won’t be able to bet on the Kentucky Derby with these apps, but there is no shortage of other options available. The NBA Playoffs continue with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers meeting in a Game 7. Meanwhile, the NHL Playoffs continue with Game 1 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 First Bet







Set up a new account with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet this weekend. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. Sign up with promo code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Bet $10 and get the $150 bonus if that initial wager wins.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus







New players can get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook and unlock a $200 bonus. Set up a new account and bet $10 on any game to grab this guaranteed bonus. New users in Michigan can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Get $100 in Bonus Bets Instantly







Take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and win $100 in bonus bets instantly. Create a new account and place a $10 bet on any game to unlock this bonus. There are tons of different ways to get in on the action this weekend.

Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo







Anyone who signs up with this FanDuel promo can start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $250 in bonuses. From there, use these bonus bets to make picks and win straight cash.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Double your winnings on the NBA or any other sport this weekend with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Bet $1 to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers $200 in FanCash for NBA Playoffs







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and grab $200 in FanCash for any sport this weekend. All it takes is a $20 wager on the NBA, NHL or any other game. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to this FanCash.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Reset







Register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset this weekend. Players who pick a winner on that initial wager will receive cash winnings. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.