Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus For Cavs-Knicks, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Cavs and Knicks playing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight, now is the time to activate the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP welcome offer. Get in on the best prediction markets and make $10 in trades to unlock $10 in bonuses. Click here to get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus Offer

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks take the court, ensure you have the essential data points for the latest Kalshi welcome offer to get started:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 21st, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code Offer Overview

Eligible new Kalshi customers can efficiently claim a $10 sign-up bonus to deploy on prediction markets for the upcoming NBA Postseason matchup between Cleveland and New York. To qualify for this welcome offer, new users must first register an account and make a primary deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus becomes accessible after completing a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you plan to trade on the Cavaliers and Knicks battling for postseason positioning or explore alternative markets, Kalshi operates legally in all 50 states. Please note that users must be at least 18 years old to participate, and this promotion is explicitly reserved for new Kalshi customers.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers: 34%

New York Knicks: 66%

If you plan to utilize your promotional capital on tonight’s outright winner, a $10 trade on the favored Knicks yields a marginal profit should they successfully defend their home court. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers with that same $10 trade returns a larger profit if Cleveland executes a road upset.

When evaluating which side offers the better practical value, the Postseason data heavily favors New York. The Knicks have demonstrated overwhelming efficiency, generating a dominant 18.6 Net Rating compared to the Cavaliers’ marginal 1.9 Net Rating. Furthermore, New York dictates the glass with a stellar 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage (Tot REB%), severely limiting second-chance opportunities against a Cleveland squad securing only 50.5% of available rebounds. These underlying metrics logically validate why the Knicks enter this matchup with a 66% implied probability of victory.

Additional Markets: Thursday’s MLB Slate

For traders looking to diversify their prediction portfolio beyond the NBA hardwood, Thursday’s Major League Baseball slate offers several compelling matchups. Your promotional funds and trading strategies can equally be applied to the diamond for the following upcoming contests:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Applying the same analytical approach to these MLB matchups—such as evaluating starting pitching metrics, bullpen utilization rates, and advanced hitting stats like xwOBA—can help identify actionable edges on the Kalshi platform.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Establishing your Kalshi account and claiming the welcome offer before the Cavaliers and Knicks tip off is a streamlined, step-by-step process. Follow these systematic instructions to secure your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to securely verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your active Kalshi account to meet the initial funding parameter. Execute Your Trades: Place $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You are not required to place a single $10 trade; any combination of smaller trades that incrementally sums to $10 will satisfy this specific volume requirement.

Once these steps are completed and the $10 trading threshold is met, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account balance. These promotional funds can then be strategically deployed to predict the outcome of tonight’s matchup between Cleveland and New York or explore any of Kalshi’s alternative sports markets.