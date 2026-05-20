Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen up, baseball fans—we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build our bankrolls ahead of a jam-packed Wednesday in the MLB. If you’re looking to get some skin in the game for tonight’s heavy-hitting clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) and the San Diego Padres (29-19), new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.

When you create an account and make $10 in total trades, you’ll instantly score a $10 sign-up bonus. The best part? You can use this extra ammunition to back your favorite MLB squads today, later this week, or even pivot to place trades on other major sports like the NBA.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

To grab this welcome offer, new customers just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, you’ll need to make $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets to instantly unlock your $10 sign-up bonus. I love this setup because it’s a low-risk way to get a feel for the platform while backing today’s MLB slate—whether you’re riding with the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park or backing Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers against Randy Vásquez and the Padres.

Kalshi’s prediction markets are a breath of fresh air for bettors, and they are legally available in all 50 states. As long as you’re 18 or older, you can set up an account, make your qualifying $10 in trades, and watch that $10 bonus land in your balance, ready to fire on the next big matchup.

MLB Probabilities for Wednesday

Matchup Probability TOR @ NYY TOR 39.4% / NYY 60.6% CLE @ DET CLE 52.4% / DET 47.6% MIL @ CHC MIL 47.8% / CHC 52.2% LAD @ SD LAD 62.7% / SD 37.3%

Let’s talk strategy. If you apply your $10 Kalshi promo trade to today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a winning ticket will net you a cool $5.29 in profit. On the flip side, there’s nothing better than hitting a juicy underdog. Dropping that same $10 on the day’s biggest longshot, the San Diego Padres, hands you a $15.70 payout if they pull off the home upset.

When I’m handicapping these moneylines, the raw numbers tell us exactly why the chalk is priced the way it is. In our West Coast nightcap, the Dodgers hold a massive edge over the Padres. Los Angeles is crushing the ball with a .771 team OPS and shutting teams down with a 3.188 pitching ERA, easily outclassing San Diego’s .664 OPS and 3.932 ERA.

We see a similar mismatch brewing in the Bronx. The New York Yankees (30-19) step up to the plate flaunting a .766 OPS and a 3.365 ERA. Meanwhile, the visiting Toronto Blue Jays (21-27) are struggling to find their groove, posting a .677 OPS and a 4.063 ERA. The data shows these favorites have a real chance to deliver, making them prime targets for our wagers today.

Kalshi Promo Code Guide: How to Register

Getting your account off the ground and securing that welcome bonus is incredibly simple.

Create an Account: Register here by providing your standard personal details. Verify Your Identity: You’ll need to submit proof of identification. It’s standard practice to ensure a secure trading environment for all of us. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, be absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the bonus, you just need to make $10 worth of trades. You don’t have to risk $10 all at once—a cumulative $10 across multiple markets (like splitting it between the Dodgers and Yankees) is all it takes!

The second your total trades hit that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will drop right into your account.