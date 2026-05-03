Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for Raptors-Cavaliers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 sign-up bonus. Once new players make $10 in trades ahead of the latest NBA matchups, this promo code will trigger. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are analyzing the playoff clash between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons or looking at other games in this round, Kalshi provides a unique platform to trade on event outcomes. Getting started is straightforward, and this guide outlines exactly how to claim this welcome offer and begin trading on NBA prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Getting started on Kalshi ahead of the ongoing postseason action is quick and simple. Check out the overview of the current promotional offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

New Kalshi customers have the opportunity to claim a $10 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this exclusive welcome offer, you simply need to register your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Unlocking your reward is a clear, step-by-step process: the $10 bonus becomes fully available after you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange available in all 50 states, allowing users 18 and older to trade directly on event outcomes.

Sunday NBA Betting Preview

The Kalshi platform allows you to buy contracts on specific game results rather than navigating traditional sports markets. Here is how the prediction markets currently view the upcoming postseason matchups:

Matchup Prediction Probability Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL 27% / DET 73% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR 29% / CLE 71%

When analyzing these matchups to find an informed market position, the Detroit Pistons hold a clear overall advantage over the Orlando Magic in the playoffs. In the other featured matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers maintain a solid performance edge over the Toronto Raptors as they progress through this playoff run. By focusing on these distinct performance gaps, traders can make evidence-backed decisions on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure your account is ready and funded, follow these simple steps to claim your reward:

Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account details. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform to officially activate the offer.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in trades before the $10 sign-up bonus will unlock and become available in your account. Whether you place a series of smaller trades on the Magic-Pistons postseason action or explore other market outcomes, your bonus will activate as soon as your total trading volume reaches the $10 threshold.