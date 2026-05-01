Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: May Is Here, Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Welcome to Friday in the NBA Postseason. If you are tired of standard bets and want to explore the flexibility of prediction markets, I’ve got a fantastic setup for you today. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades.

Whether we are handicapping tonight’s matchup between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons or looking ahead to the rest of this week’s playoff slate, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get some skin in the game. Let’s dive into how we can secure this nice pay day and start trading with confidence.

Collect $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on Kalshi is simple, especially with a solid welcome offer to boost your initial trades. Review the details of the offer below before the games goe live.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 1, 2026

Details of the Offer

Let’s break down exactly what this offer entails. When the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons step onto the court for their postseason clash, new customers can step up to the plate with a little extra ammunition. To claim this $10 sign-up bonus before the action begins, all you need to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus becomes fully unlocked after you make $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It’s a fantastic, low-risk way to dip your toes into trading on tonight’s Magic vs. Pistons broadcast or any other NBA playoff matchup on the slate. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated prediction exchange, it is legally available in all 50 states, provided users are at least 18 years old to play.

Using Your Bonus on Friday Night

When we look at the board, we want to find the smartest angles. Here is a look at today’s implied probabilities across the league:

Matchup Probability Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 59.0% / ORL 41.0% Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 61.3% / TOR 38.7% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU 61.8% / LAL 38.2%

If you use your newly funded Kalshi account to trade $10 on today’s heaviest favorite—the Houston Rockets at a 61.8% implied probability—a successful prediction will yield a solid $5.52 profit.

On the flip side, I always love looking for a live underdog with real value; backing the Los Angeles Lakers at their 38.2% probability with a $10 trade would return a juicy $15.10 profit if they can pull off the road upset.

Trade Beyond the Hardwood: MLB and NHL Playoffs

We are hyper-focused on the NBA tonight, but there is nothing better than diversifying your portfolio. The beauty of Kalshi is that your trading strategy doesn’t have to end on the basketball court. You can take that same analytical approach and apply it to the diamond or the ice.

Your Kalshi account allows you to make trades on a massive variety of other sports, including daily MLB action and the intense, unpredictable swings of the NHL playoffs. Whether you are projecting baseball run totals or predicting who advances to the Stanley Cup Final, there is always a market available to test your sports knowledge.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your sign-up bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. Just follow these steps to start making sports predictions: