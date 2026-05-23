Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Any MDW Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Kalshi customers can unlock a special welcome offer ahead of today’s NBA postseason game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can get a $10 sign-up bonus for any Memorial Day Weekend game that is unlocked after making $10 in trades







This promotion is perfectly timed for tip-off at Rocket Arena, but its value extends further—you can apply this bonus to this specific matchup, any NBA game taking place this week or round of the playoffs, and all of your Memorial Day weekend sporting predictions.

Kalshi Promo Code Overview

Before the Knicks and Cavaliers take the court, you can secure this introductory offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the current Kalshi promotion:

Offer Overview: Maximize Your Welcome Bonus

Eligible new Kalshi customers can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for the upcoming NBA postseason clash between the Knicks and Cavaliers. To qualify for this promotion, you must create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you plan to trade on New York or Cleveland, it is important to note that Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use the Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Knicks vs. Cavaliers

When deciding how to allocate your required $10 in trades, understanding the potential return is critical. If you trade your $10 on the favored Cavaliers’ moneyline (-131), a winning prediction would net you $7.63 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Knicks (+111) would return $11.10 in profit if New York secures the road victory.

From an analytical standpoint, the underlying metrics lean heavily toward the visiting team. The Knicks have posted an exceptional Net Rate of 18.0 this postseason, dwarfing the Cavaliers’ 1.2 mark. New York has also controlled the glass much more effectively, pulling down 55.3% of available rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 50.6% Total Rebound Percentage.

Given these statistical advantages, the underdog Knicks present compelling value for your initial trades.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bonus without any issues, follow these simple steps to activate your account:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, link a valid payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades will successfully satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trade volume reaches $10, the $10 sign-up bonus will be activated and credited to your Kalshi account, ready to be deployed on the NBA playoffs or your upcoming Memorial Day weekend sporting predictions.