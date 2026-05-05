Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets $10 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and go all in on the NBA Playoffs this week. New customers can secure a $10 sign-up bonus after registering and making $10 in prediction market trades. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus funds prediction trades on the highly anticipated Lakers-Thunder matchup, as well as any other NBA events throughout this round of the playoffs. Because Kalshi operates as a prediction exchange rather than a traditional sports betting platform, you can trade on the exact outcomes of events, giving you unique leverage for all the basketball action this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 5, 2026

The Kalshi promo code unlocks a distinct opportunity for basketball fans looking to engage with prediction markets. Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this offer provides a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the platform’s event contracts. With the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a marquee matchup, it is an ideal time to register and take a position on the outcome.

To claim this offer, new Kalshi customers must first create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked once the user has executed $10 in trades on the platform. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Tuesday Night NBA Preview

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder LAL 14% / OKC 86% Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons CLE 42% / DET 58%

Oklahoma City has been statistically overwhelming this postseason. The Thunder consistently controlled the pace and the glass throughout their first round series. Meanwhile, the Lakers struggled to close out the Houston Rockets after taking a 3-0 series lead. In the other marquee contest, the Detroit Pistons carry a slight statistical edge over the Cleveland Cavaliers, validating Detroit’s position as a moderate favorite on the exchange.

Beyond the hardwood, the $10 sign-up bonus is entirely flexible. If you are looking to diversify your trading portfolio, Kalshi offers extensive prediction markets for other major sports. You can trade on upcoming series outcomes in the MLB or project the next team to advance in the NHL playoffs, making this a versatile welcome offer for fans across all sports.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get started and want to take a position on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, claiming your $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate the latest Kalshi offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your details securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the prediction platform. Keep in mind that you do not need to make a single trade of $10; your trades can be spread across multiple markets, as long as the cumulative sum reaches $10.

Once these steps are completed, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available to use on the platform’s vast array of prediction markets for the NBA postseason, NHL playoffs, MLB season, and beyond.