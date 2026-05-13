Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Extended $10 Trading Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, MLB Trades

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Use Kalshi promo code WTOP ahead of Wednesday’s NBA action. Start with $10 of trades on Cavaliers-Pistons or any other game this week to unlock $10 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This specific welcome offer is an excellent way to dive into trading, and the unlocked funds can be used directly for the upcoming Cavaliers-Pistons game, as well as for any other NBA playoff matchup this week. It’s also worth noting that Kalshi has prediction market options on the NHL, MLB and tons of other sports.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Trading Bonus

Before making your predictions on the upcoming postseason matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, review the key details of the latest Kalshi welcome offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 13, 2026

By applying the exclusive Kalshi promo code, new users secure a $10 sign-up bonus. To claim the offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and then execute a total of $10 in trades on the platform. Once your initial trades are complete, your $10 bonus will be unlocked and ready to use on further NBA playoff predictions.

This promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Unlike many other platforms, Kalshi is a regulated exchange available in all 50 states, making it widely accessible for basketball fans looking to engage with the market. Whether you are forecasting game outcomes or specific statistical milestones, this welcome offer provides a structured starting point to build your portfolio.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Preview

Team Win Probability Detroit Pistons 61% Cleveland Cavaliers 39%

When evaluating these options for your trades, it is helpful to look at how both teams have performed during the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell is starting to find his groove against this staunch Detroit defense. The All-Star was quiet in the first half of Game 4, but exploded for 39 second-half points en route to the victory.

Beyond the basketball court, your Kalshi account also grants access to a wide array of other prediction markets. Users can trade on daily MLB matchups and player milestones throughout the baseball season, or shift their focus to the ice with comprehensive NHL playoff markets, ensuring year-round trading opportunities.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started with your predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup? Activating your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to secure your sign-up bonus and begin trading on the NBA postseason:

Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: As a federally regulated platform, Kalshi requires you to provide proof of identification to ensure you meet the legal requirements to trade. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to place a single $10 trade; instead, you can spread this volume over multiple smaller trades (e.g., two $5 trades or ten $1 trades) across different markets.

Once your total trading volume reaches the $10 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus will automatically be credited to your account, ready to be used on further predictions for the Cavaliers, Pistons, MLB, NHL, or any other available market.