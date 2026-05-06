Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Extended $10 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP allows you to lock in $10 in bonuses just in time for a busy night in the NBA and NHL. Make $10 trades for any postseason game and get your bonuses unleashed after you click here and sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified May 6th, 2026

New Kalshi customers have a highly accessible entry point to the postseason prediction markets. Securing the $10 sign-up bonus begins with a minimal first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, the platform opens up markets for the Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, alongside the rest of Wednesday’s slate.

To fully activate the promotional value, you must execute a total of $10 in trades. Whether projecting specific player props or forecasting outright game results, hitting that $10 trading threshold automatically releases the $10 bonus to your account. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi operates legally in all 50 U.S. states, and users must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Use Your Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Philadelphia 76ers (29%) @ New York Knicks (71%)

Minnesota Timberwolves (77%) @ San Antonio Spurs (23%)

For Wednesday’s premier matchup at Madison Square Garden, the underlying metrics heavily support the oddsmakers’ projection of a New York victory. The Knicks dominated Game 1, continuing their string of great performances going back to Game 4 of the first round against the Hawks. Furthermore, New York boasts a 6.4 regular season Net Rate compared to Philadelphia’s mark of -0.1. These stark statistical discrepancies provide a clear, analytical foundation for why the Knicks are significant favorites. The 76ers need bounce back performances from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while also playing better on the defensive end than they did in Game 1.

Stanley Cup Playoff Markets: Additional Trading Opportunities

While the NBA Postseason commands significant attention, new Kalshi customers can also diversify their initial trades across tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Wednesday’s NHL postseason schedule features two compelling matchups: the Montreal Canadiens against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 1 of the second round, and the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their series. The same core principles of finding value apply here. Your initial $10 trading requirement to unlock the sign-up bonus is entirely flexible, meaning you can allocate your positions across both the hardwood and the ice to find the most mathematically advantageous spots.

Redeem Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this new user bonus is a straightforward, logical process. To claim your $10 sign-up bonus ahead of Wednesday’s slate, follow these required steps:

Create an Account: Register by clicking here and providing standard personal details. Kalshi’s regulated framework requires standard identity verification to proceed. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during registration to properly track and trigger the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly verified account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of volume on the platform’s available prediction markets.

From a strategic standpoint, you are not required to risk your entire $10 requirement on a single outcome. The platform allows you to distribute your predictions across multiple games and markets. As long as the cumulative volume of your trades equates to $10, the requirement is satisfied. Once that threshold is met, the $10 sign-up bonus is automatically credited and immediately available for deployment on the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other active prediction market.