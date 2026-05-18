Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP enables you to capitalize on the best prediction markets for Game 1 of Spurs vs. Thunder tonight and more. Trade $10 on any markets and unlock $10 in bonuses after you click here and register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On May 18th, 2026

Offer Overview

The mechanics behind this offer are highly favorable for new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on the NBA Postseason and more. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, new users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to deploy on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup or any other active prediction market.

To claim the $10 bonus, new Kalshi customers simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus funds are then released once you have accumulated $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 states, and users must be 18 years or older to participate. Note that this introductory promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers creating their very first account on the platform.

Kalshi Spurs vs. Thunder Probabilities

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 67% San Antonio Spurs 33%

When deciding how to allocate your capital, understanding the baseline math is critical. If you trade your initial $10 on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder, a successful prediction yields a marginal return. Conversely, leveraging that same $10 on the underdog San Antonio Spurs presents a higher-risk, higher-reward scenario.

To determine the sharper play, we can look directly at postseason efficiency metrics to paint a clearer picture of the matchup. The Thunder have operated at an elite level, registering a 17.6 postseason Net Rate that slightly outpaces the Spurs’ own impressive 16.6 mark. This difference in overall efficiency logically explains Oklahoma City’s status as a heavy favorite. However, San Antonio owns a distinct statistical advantage on the glass, commanding a 52.9% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Oklahoma City’s 51.8% in these playoffs. While the Thunder’s superior Net Rate validates their premium pricing, the Spurs’ ability to generate extra possessions through elite rebounding proves they are fully capable of competing in this spot.

Expand Your Portfolio: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7 + Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs present excellent trading opportunities, the Kalshi platform offers extensive cross-sport markets to diversify your strategy. If you prefer action on the ice, you can apply your initial trades or your $10 sign-up bonus toward the high-stakes Stanley Cup Playoff showdown between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7. Furthermore, tonight’s comprehensive MLB slate provides a high volume of baseball prediction markets. Finding an edge across these different sports allows you to leverage your bonus funds optimally.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to build your position on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup or diversify into tonight’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome bonus follows a clear, step-by-step process to ensure compliance and unlock your funds:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal details. As part of standard regulatory procedures, you will also need to submit valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the registration screen to officially opt-in to the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of total trades on the platform to unlock your welcome offer.

Important Note: You do not need to risk a full $10 on a single prediction to qualify. You can break your exposure into smaller increments—such as five $2 trades or ten $1 trades. As soon as the cumulative volume of your trades reaches the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically credit to your account, providing a simple path to expanding your bankroll.