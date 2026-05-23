Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, MLB, Menery-Manziel

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than finding an edge for prediction markets. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can lock in a $10 sign-up bonus simply by making $10 in trades.

I love the flexibility of this offer because you can use it on tonight’s NBA matchup in Cleveland, or the bout between Bob Menery and Johnny Manziel. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how to claim this promo and where the smart money is going tonight.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Key Details

New Kalshi customers can claim this exciting welcome offer on May 23.

First, you’ll need to create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Setting up that initial bankroll positions you to receive the $10 sign-up bonus.



To fully unlock that $10 bonus and see it hit your account, you simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

Once you meet that baseline trading requirement, the bonus funds are released and are entirely yours to use on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game or any other available market.

Keep in mind, Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years of age to play.

Probabilities for Game 3 in Cleveland

Team Moneyline Probability Cleveland Cavaliers -136 55.22% New York Knicks +114 44.78%

If you use your $10 in trades on the favored Cavaliers at -136, a winning prediction brings back $7.35 in profit for a total payout of $17.35. But if you’re like me and love hunting for value, backing the underdog Knicks at +114 with a $10 trade yields $11.40 in profit. That translates to a nice pay day of $21.40 total if New York manages to pull off the road victory.

When handicapping this matchup, I always dig into the recent stats, and the numbers here point to a very real chance for an upset. During the postseason, the Knicks have vastly outperformed the Cavaliers in a couple of critical areas. New York currently boasts a dominant Net Rate of 18.0, comfortably overshadowing Cleveland’s mark of 1.2.

Additionally, the Knicks have completely controlled the glass, recording a 55.3% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50.6%.

Given these glaring advantages on both ends of the floor, I’m looking right at the underdog Knicks as the best value on the moneyline for maximizing those Kalshi promotional trades.

If you are looking at the boxing match, customers are giving former quarterback Manziel the edge over Menery, who is a social media influencer.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Unlocking your sign-up bonus ahead of tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. I want to make sure you get your funds without any hiccups, so just follow these easy steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. As part of the platform’s security process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, you must make $10 worth of cumulative trades on the platform. You do not need to place a single massive trade worth $10; rather, a sum of smaller trades that equal $10 across any markets—including tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup—will entirely satisfy the requirement.

Once your total traded amount reaches the $10 mark, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use.