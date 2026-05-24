Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 NBA Playoffs Trade Bonus for Thunder-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s heavyweight playoff clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, new customers can grab a serious value play with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. The setup is incredibly simple: sign up here to get a $10 bonus after making just $10 in trades on prediction markets.

Whether you want to back a side in today’s Thunder-Spurs showdown, handicap other NBA games this week, or ride out the rest of this playoff round, I’m here to show you exactly how to claim this offer and build your bankroll.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Prediction Markets

Before we dive into the matchup and our strategies, here’s a quick cheat sheet on the current welcome offer for new Kalshi customers looking to get some skin in the game:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

Trade $10 to Get $10 Bonus

If you’re looking to trade on this massive postseason showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, using the latest Kalshi promo code is the perfect way to start building your bankroll. Exclusively for new customers, this welcome offer hands you a $10 sign-up bonus just for getting into the action. To trigger the promo, simply create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus unlocks as soon as you make at least $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You can fulfill this requirement by trading on the Thunder vs. Spurs game, or you can diversify your portfolio.

Remember, Kalshi isn’t just for hoops—you can absolutely make trades on other sports like MLB and the NHL right now to meet your requirement. As long as you are 18 or older and present in any of the 50 US states, you’re good to legally join the fray and lock in this value.

Probabilities for Thunder vs. Spurs

When we’re handicapping prediction markets, we often deal in implied probabilities rather than traditional betting odds. Here is a look at the vig-free win probabilities for today’s matchup:

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 52.95% Oklahoma City Thunder 47.05%

If you want to use your Kalshi promo code on a straight-up winner, understanding these percentages is your key to a nice payday. A $10 trade on the favored San Antonio Spurs (with a nearly 53% chance to win) will yield a solid, safer return if they hold court at home. On the flip side, if we’re feeling bold and predict an upset, trading $10 on the underdog Thunder (hovering around 47%) will net a slightly higher profit if they steal a road victory.

To help us find the smartest trade, let’s look at a few key statistical categories where these teams clash. Oklahoma City holds a distinct advantage in overall scoring efficiency, posting a stellar 14.3 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) compared to San Antonio’s 11.7.

However, if you’re looking for where the Spurs dominate, it’s in the trenches: rebounding. San Antonio boasts a massive 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage, while the Thunder lag behind with a 50.1% rate. Whoever controls the glass today might just control the outcome.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started before the Thunder and Spurs take the court? Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. Let’s walk through these simple steps together so your bonus is properly activated without a hitch:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to confirm your eligibility and secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 using any of the available payment methods. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here’s a pro tip from me to you: you don’t need to place a single trade worth $10 to qualify. We can split up our predictions however we see fit. Whether you want to make smaller trades entirely on the Thunder vs. Spurs game, or mix in some NHL and MLB action, it all counts. As long as the total sum of your trades reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will hit your account, giving us even more ammunition for the playoffs.