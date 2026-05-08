Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus on Knicks vs. 76ers, Wolves-Spurs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP gives you a chance to unlock $10 in bonuses before tonight’s exciting NBA and NHL slates. Complete $10 in trades for games like Knicks vs. 76ers to get your reward. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 8th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on the ongoing NBA postseason. By taking advantage of this offer, eligible users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for upcoming games on the slate, including the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. In order to claim the offer, new users must first make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account.

The $10 bonus will be unlocked once the user has made a cumulative $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are trading on the action at Xfinity Mobile Arena or analyzing other NBA markets to find a statistical edge, this platform offers broad accessibility. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to claim this welcome bonus.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Away Home New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK 50% PHI 50% San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 64% MIN 36%

If you are using your Kalshi promo code to trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the San Antonio Spurs, a $10 trade would yield a small profit. On the flip side, backing today’s heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, would turn that same $10 trade into a large profit and payout.

When breaking down the underlying metrics to find the most logical edge, the New York Knicks boast a massive statistical advantage over the Philadelphia 76ers. New York holds a stellar 6.4 Net Rating. Philadelphia, meanwhile, had a -0.1 Net Rating in the regular season. The injury report is key for this game, as OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid’s statuses are up in the air.

In the late game, the Spurs are heavily outperforming the Timberwolves in overall scoring efficiency with an 8.4 Net Rating compared to Minnesota’s 3.1 mark.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Markets

In addition to the hardwood, new Kalshi customers can leverage their trading capital on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features intriguing matchups between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as a Western Conference clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks. The cumulative trading requirement to unlock your bonus can easily be applied to these NHL prediction markets, providing ample opportunities to diversify your positions.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first game starts:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that you do not need to make a single trade worth $10. As long as you accumulate a total sum of $10 in trades across various markets—such as the upcoming Knicks vs. 76ers clash or tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games—your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account.