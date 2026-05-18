Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re strapping in for a high-octane postseason showdown tonight, and new Kalshi customers can rev up their bankrolls with an exclusive welcome offer. By locking in our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration, you can smash a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks the moment you make $10 in trades on the platform here.







Whether you’re ready to slam the door on tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup or you want to spread your action across any of the NBA playoff games humming along this week, this introductory offer is your ticket to the dance.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before we dive into the fearless forecast for tonight’s clash at the Paycom Center, let’s look at the tale of the tape for this bonus.

Eligible new Kalshi customers hunting for a postseason edge can secure a $10 sign-up bonus by registering before the opening tip of the highly anticipated Spurs-Thunder showdown. We’re talking about a seamless way to get skin in the game. To qualify, you must be a first-time user, at least 18 years of age, and located in any of the 50 U.S. states where Kalshi is available to play.

Once your new profile is humming, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus figures to kick in automatically after you have ripped into a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you’re backing specific outcomes in the Paycom Center duel or exploring the daily market board, hitting that initial $10 trading threshold is the surefire lock of the week to trigger your sign-up bonus.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

If you’re riding with the favorites and drop a $10 trade on the Oklahoma City Thunder (-234), you’ll scrape out $4.27 in profit if they protect their home court and slam the door on this one. On the flip side, if you smell an upset brewing and want to back the road dogs, a $10 trade on the San Antonio Spurs (+192) will net you a sweet $19.20 profit if desperation kicks in and they secure the shocker.

When we’re building our narrative for this duel, it’s a classic clash of styles. Oklahoma City comes into this matchup humming with overall efficiency, boasting a 17.6 Net Rate compared to San Antonio’s 16.6 mark. However, the rebound-minded Spurs are absolute bullies on the glass. San Antonio is currently ripping down 52.9% of available rebounds (Tot REB%), giving them a crucial edge over the Thunder’s 51.8% rate. We’re looking at two elite playoff contenders here. Your fearless forecast boils down to a simple question: do you trust OKC’s clinical efficiency, or will San Antonio’s dominance in the paint dictate the momentum?

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming your welcome bonus before the Spurs and Thunder tip off is an absolute breeze. Follow these steps to ensure your account is locked and loaded:

Download the App: Kick things off by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device, or navigate to their desktop site. Create Your Account: Fire up the registration process by punching in your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address). Verify Your Identity: Like all regulated trading platforms, you’ll need to provide proof of identification to secure your account and keep things above board. Apply the Promo Code: Don’t forget the most critical step—enter the promo code WTOP during registration to opt into the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Start Trading: To officially unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Here’s a pro tip for you: we don’t have to make a single, lump-sum trade of $10 to qualify. You can spread your action out across multiple markets—like various outcomes in tonight’s Spurs-Thunder duel—as long as the cumulative sum of your trades hits $10. Once you smash that threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will hit your account.