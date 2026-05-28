Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Tonight

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Dive into a fantastic NBA playoff game tonight between the Spurs and the Thunder with an excellent bonus in hand thanks to this welcome offer. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP, users get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades. This introductory offer can be used to predict outcomes for today’s Western Conference Finals matchup, as well as any MLB game today and over the weekend. Sign up here to get started.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Thunder-Spurs Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

New Kalshi customers can claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible new users position themselves to receive a $10 sign-up bonus. This provides an excellent opportunity to explore prediction markets and find underlying value for this highly anticipated playoff matchup.

To fully unlock the $10 bonus, users must execute $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. It goes without saying that this promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers. Kalshi operates legally and is available in all 50 states, though users must be at least 18 years old to play and participate in the prediction markets.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today on Thunder vs. Spurs

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 59.1% Oklahoma City Thunder 40.9%

When evaluating which team holds the analytical edge, key statistical categories highlight just how evenly matched this postseason clash is. Oklahoma City brings a slight overall efficiency advantage into the matchup, posting an estimated Net Rate of 11.2 (points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), compared to San Antonio’s 10.8. However, the Spurs possess a distinct edge on the glass; they grab 52.6% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), whereas the Thunder secure just 50.2%.

We put a lot of stock in these granular metrics. Those looking to make a prediction will have to weigh Oklahoma City’s slight scoring efficiency against San Antonio’s rebounding dominance to find true market value.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Activating this exclusive Kalshi welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your $10 sign-up bonus before the Thunder and Spurs tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Use this link here. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of smaller trades that add up to a sum of $10 will satisfy this requirement and activate your bonus.

Once these steps are successfully completed and your initial $10 in trades are executed, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.