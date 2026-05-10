Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with Kalshi promo code WTOP, new players can get a $10 sign-up bonus. Create a new account and start with $10 in trades to unlock this bonus. Click here to start signing up.

This promotional bonus provides the perfect opportunity to engage with the market for the scheduled showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, and the offer can also be used for any other NBA games taking place throughout this week or the current round of the playoffs. Kalshi has options on sports, politics, culture, crypto, climate and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off, take advantage of the current welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 10, 2026

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to host the San Antonio Spurs, new Kalshi customers can capitalize on an accessible and unique welcome offer. By creating an account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible users position themselves to earn a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the May 10 NBA postseason slate.

To officially unlock the $10 bonus, new users simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once this trading requirement is met, the bonus funds will be credited to your account. Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and play.

While the NBA playoffs offer plenty of premier action, this welcome offer provides excellent versatility. New users can also use their deposit and bonus funds to trade on prediction markets for the ongoing NHL playoffs and the regular MLB season, allowing for a diversified portfolio across multiple major sports.

Saturday NBA Playoffs Preview

Here is a look at the prediction market positions and their probabilities for the scheduled May 10 postseason action:

Matchup Market Probability San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 63% / MIN 37% New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NYK 53% / PHI 47%

When evaluating these matchups, a dive into the statistics can help identify the stronger market position. Looking at the Spurs and Timberwolves, San Antonio possesses a massive overall statistical advantage. However, the Timberwolves do hold a slight edge in controlling the glass and securing rebounds.

In the other matchup, the New York Knicks enter as the statistically superior team across the board. The Knicks boast a commanding on-court presence and excel in securing possessions, vastly outperforming the Philadelphia 76ers, who have struggled to maintain efficiency this postseason.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves take the court? Activating your Kalshi welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide proof of identification to verify and secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind that you do not have to make any single trade worth the full $10. As long as your total sum of trades reaches $10, the $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.