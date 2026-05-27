Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Phillies-Padres, MLB Predictions Wednesday

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All new users can get a head start on all MLB predictions today by looking forward to a fantastic welcome offer from Kalshi. By utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration, you can unlock a $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.





Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started on Kalshi and securing your $10 sign-up bonus is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to set up your account, activate the promotion, and start identifying value in today’s MLB prediction markets:

Download the App: Install the Kalshi app on your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new profile by providing standard personal information. As part of the platform’s secure onboarding, you will need to submit valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is vital to input the promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus funds, execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the prediction markets.

You do not need to risk the entire $10 on a single prediction. Smart traders often break their initial capital into multiple smaller trades, prioritizing high-probability outcomes and strategic percentages, so long as the cumulative volume reaches $10.

Once that trading threshold is met, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. From there, you can leverage these funds to predict whether the Cardinals can topple the Brewers or if the Padres provide true underdog value against the Phillies. It is never too early to look ahead, and regardless of how you choose to divide your trades, Kalshi offers a dynamic new way to get invested in the game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 MLB Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early capital, and for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides the perfect leverage. Available across all 50 states for users 18 and older, claiming the $10 sign-up bonus simply requires creating a new account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Your $10 bonus is unlocked immediately after executing $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you want to take a position on the 29-23 St. Louis Cardinals clashing with the 31-20 Milwaukee Brewers, or predict the outcome between the 27-27 Philadelphia Phillies and the 31-22 San Diego Padres, this promotion gives you extra capital to back your baseball predictions on the Wednesday, May 27, 2026 slate.

MLB Predictions Today via Kalshi

Matchup Probability PHI @ SD 58.3% PHI @ SD 41.7%

When determining which side of the PHI @ SD matchup offers the most value, we put a lot of stock in underlying situational stats. The pitching duel features Cristopher Sánchez for the Phillies going up against Walker Buehler for the Padres. San Diego holds a measurable edge on the mound with a collective 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, effectively limiting traffic on the basepaths compared to Philadelphia’s 4.06 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

However, it does stand to reason that the Phillies’ offensive firepower keeps their prediction percentages high. Philadelphia boasts a .384 slugging percentage and a .681 OPS, narrowly edging out San Diego’s .363 slugging mark and .657 OPS.