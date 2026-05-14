Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for PGA Championship Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get ready for the first round of the PGA Championship from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA. Trade $10 on any outcome to get $10 more in bonuses credited to your account. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for PGA Championship

Before tonight’s action, review the precise details of the latest welcome promotion below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Information Verified On May 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

This specific promotion is explicitly designed for new Kalshi customers looking to establish a position in the prediction market. To qualify, users must be at least 18 years old and physically located within any of the 50 U.S. states where Kalshi legally operates. Generating the $10 sign-up bonus requires a methodical, two-step approach: first, execute an initial deposit of at least $1, and second, place $10 worth of trades on the platform’s available prediction markets.

Once your initial $10 in trades officially settles, the bonus funds are credited to your account. These extra funds present a pragmatic opportunity to trade on the pivotal storylines surrounding the Cavaliers and Pistons playoff clash, allowing new Kalshi customers to leverage their market insights without risking additional personal capital.

PGA Championship Begins Thursday

There’s no shortage of intrigue as golf’s latest major arrives just outside of Philly on Thursday afternoon. Will it be Cameron Young, who looks to ride a wave of momentum?

Will it be consensus favorite Scottie Scheffler, who continues to show why he is the sport’s most consistent and complete player? Or, perhaps the field, featuring names like Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and others will emerge.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the court requires following a specific sequence of actions. Follow these exact steps to verify your account and trigger the promotion:

Register Your Account: Create a profile here by inputting your standard personal information. Due to strict regulatory requirements, Kalshi’s secure registration process mandates providing a valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure you input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to correctly link the promotional offer to your new profile. Fund Your Wallet: Process a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your account. Execute $10 in Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must place a total of $10 in trades across the platform’s prediction markets. This does not need to be a single $10 transaction; a cumulative series of smaller trades totaling $10 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your $10 in trade volume is officially logged by the system, the $10 sign-up bonus will immediately populate in your account. You can then utilize your newly acquired bonus funds to trade on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup or other available events.