Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Updated as of May 17, 2026, the Kalshi promo code WTOP will give new users a $10 sign up bonus. With the final round of the PGA Championship, MLB rivalries, and Cavaliers-Pistons Game 7 headlining the schedule, Sunday makes for a great time to grab the offer.







This promotion provides a perfect opportunity to dive into today’s NBA postseason matchup. It also applies toward any other NBA games happening later this week. Furthermore, new Kalshi customers can use this offer for the Sunday PGA Championship and MLB games.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

For new Kalshi customers, the current sign-up offer unlocks a $10 bonus to use on unique prediction markets. As the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons, you can use this promotion to forecast specific game outcomes. This brings even more thrill to the action on the court. You can also explore prediction markets for the Sunday PGA Championship and ongoing MLB games.

Claiming the offer is straightforward. New users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Next, the $10 bonus unlocks after the user completes $10 in trades on the prediction markets. Kalshi operates in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Using your sign-up bonus to trade on the outright winner offers two distinct payout paths. If you trade $10 on Detroit at -187, you stand to win approximately $5.35 in profit. Conversely, correctly backing Cleveland at +155 would yield $15.50 in profit on a $10 trade.

When evaluating which team is the stronger choice, Detroit enters this matchup with clear statistical advantages. The Pistons boast a Net Rate of 4.6. This metric measures estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions. Detroit noticeably outperforms Cleveland’s 0.6 mark. Furthermore, Detroit dictates the glass more effectively. The team secures 52.6% of all available rebounds. The Cavaliers secure 50.6%. These metrics reflect a more efficient overall performance for Detroit on both ends of the floor.

How to Activate the Kalshi Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Submit proof of identification to verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, enter the promo code WTOP to secure eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: You must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform to unlock the $10 sign-up bonus.

You do not need to risk $10 on a single prediction. Your total sum of trades simply needs to equal $10. Once this requirement is met, your $10 sign-up bonus becomes available in your account. You can then use it on NBA action, the Sunday PGA Championship, or MLB games.