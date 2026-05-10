Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Mother’s Day NBA + MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get ready for today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Make $10 in trades for games like Knicks vs. Sixers and more to get your $10 in bonuses after you click here and sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Here is the essential data regarding the current Kalshi welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 10

To capitalize on this welcome offer, you must be one of the eligible new Kalshi customers creating a platform account for the first time. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available after the user completes $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. To initiate the process, new users must make a first-time fiat deposit of at least $1 into their account. Kalshi operates legally and is available in all 50 states, requiring users to be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Here is a look at the current probabilities for today’s NBA Postseason slate:

Matchup Probability New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NYK 53% / PHI 47% San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 63% / MIN 37%

To determine the mathematically optimal position, examining statistics reveals stark contrasts in team efficiency. The New York Knicks hold a significant empirical advantage over the 76ers, boasting a 6.4 regular season Net Rating. They have proved this advantage by taking a 3-0 series lead. Philadelphia’s metrics lag considerably, showing a -0.1 regular season Net Rating. In the Western Conference matchup, the Spurs generated a stellar 8.4 regular season Net Rating compared to the Timberwolves’ 3.1 mark.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games On Kalshi

Prediction markets are not limited to the hardwood. The Kalshi sign-up bonus and your initial trading volume can also be applied to the NHL postseason. Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two notable matchups available for trading:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

New Kalshi customers can leverage these NHL playoff markets to accumulate the requisite $10 in total trading volume necessary to unlock the welcome bonus.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a structured, frictionless process. Follow these exact steps to activate the Kalshi offer:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information. To comply with regulatory standards, the secure registration process requires proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial sign-up flow, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

From an operational standpoint, it is important to note that you do not need to execute a single, lump-sum trade of $10. The platform only requires your cumulative trading volume to reach the $10 threshold. Once that volume metric is satisfied, the $10 sign-up bonus will automatically populate in your account, providing supplementary capital to deploy throughout the NBA and NHL postseasons.