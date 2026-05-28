Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Spurs-Thunder Game 6 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP, new Kalshi customers can take advantage of a valuable welcome offer ahead of several MLB games Thursday, along with Game 6 between the Spurs and Thunder here.







This article explains how to claim a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform. This exciting welcome offer can be used to make predictions on this specific postseason matchup, today’s other contests, or any NBA game taking place this week during this round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code Offer Overview

Use promo code WTOP: Enter the code during registration to opt into the new-user promotion.

Enter the code during registration to opt into the new-user promotion. Make your first deposit: Add at least $1 to your new Kalshi account after signing up.

Add at least $1 to your new Kalshi account after signing up. Place $10 in trades: Complete $10 in total trades on Kalshi prediction markets; this can be done in one trade or across multiple trades.

Complete $10 in total trades on Kalshi prediction markets; this can be done in one trade or across multiple trades. Unlock the bonus: Once the $10 trading threshold is met, the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.

Once the $10 trading threshold is met, the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. Key terms and conditions: This offer is available only to new Kalshi customers. Users must be at least 18 years old and present in the U.S. to participate.

New Kalshi customers can claim a unique welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated NBA postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. By creating an account, new Kalshi users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for this exciting playoff matchup or any other available event.

To officially claim the $10 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and then make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once that $10 trading threshold is met, the bonus will be unlocked. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi is available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Thunder vs. Spurs

By using your welcome bonus on this matchup, you can lock in trades on either side of the moneyline. A $10 trade on the favored San Antonio Spurs (-160) would yield a $6.25 profit, resulting in a total payout of $16.25 if they win. Conversely, placing a $10 trade on the underdog Oklahoma City Thunder (+135) offers a higher potential return, generating a $13.50 profit for a total payout of $23.50 should the Thunder pull off the upset.

When deciding which team is the better bet, a look at recent performance metrics shows an incredibly tight matchup. The Thunder hold a very slight edge in overall scoring efficiency, posting an 11.2 Net Rating (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) compared to the Spurs’ 10.8. However, San Antonio has been more dominant on the glass to create extra possessions. The Spurs currently boast a 52.6% Total Rebound Percentage—meaning they grab well over half of the available rebounds—compared to Oklahoma City’s 50.2%.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Welcome Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To begin, new users will need to download the Kalshi app and create a new account. During the registration process, you will be required to enter standard personal information and provide proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure.

When registering, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. After your account is set up, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Finally, to activate the offer and receive your $10 sign-up bonus, you will need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades is all it takes. Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use.