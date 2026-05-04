Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans have a prime opportunity to utilize Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a prediction bonus. Get a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

This promotional bonus is perfectly timed to be used for upcoming matchups, as well as any NBA game this week or throughout this round of the playoffs. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will begin their series, but there are tons of different options on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Welcome Bonus

Before the Philadelphia 76ers tip off against the New York Knicks, review the essential details of the Kalshi welcome offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2026

The Kalshi promo code presents a fantastic opportunity for new customers looking to engage with the NBA postseason slate. By taking advantage of this offer, new users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. To claim the bonus, you must be a first-time user and make a minimum initial deposit of just $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $10 in total trades on the platform. Whether you are trading on the outcome of the 76ers vs. Knicks game or exploring other markets, this promotion provides a great head start. Kalshi is legally available to players in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Monday Night NBA Prediction Preview

Matchup Probabilities Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks PHI 30% // NYK 70% Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs MIN 18% // SAS 82%

The Philadelphia 76ers are gaining momentum after coming back from down 3-1 against the Boston Celtics. The New York Knicks enter this series after dominating the Atlanta Hawks in the final three games of the first round. Meanwhile, the banged-up Minnesota Timberwolves are serious underdogs against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Kalshi will have a wide range of options available for basketball fans during the NBA Playoffs.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive offer is quick and straightforward. As you prepare for the postseason clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and completing the mandatory proof of identification process. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to properly link the welcome offer to your account. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi wallet. Start Trading: To officially activate the offer, you need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10; a sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will fulfill the requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available. You can then use these bonus funds to continue trading on the postseason action or explore Kalshi’s wide variety of other event markets.