Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Celtics-76ers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can activate Kalshi promo code WTOP in time for Saturday’s NBA action. New users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory offer provides an ideal entry point for forecasting this pivotal 76ers-Celtics playoff series, as well as any other NBA games scheduled for this week. We also expect to see a lot of interest in the NHL and MLB as well. It’s also worth noting that Kalshi has prediction markets for politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

Review the essential details below to activate the exclusive promotional offer before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers take the court.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

Exclusive to new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer serves as a highly structured entry into the platform’s prediction markets during the NBA Playoffs. To trigger the reward, initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1, then place a total of $10 in trades across preferred prediction markets.

Whether predicting the outcome of the 76ers-Celtics matchup or forecasting other events, the bonus unlocks immediately once that $10 cumulative trading threshold is met. Kalshi is available to users in all 50 states. To legally participate, open an account, and claim this promotional offer, all users must be at least 18 years of age.

Use Your Bonus on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Boston is in danger of a major collapse against Philadelphia on Saturday. The Celtics held a 3-1 lead, but cold shooting and the return of Joel Embiid have tilted this series in Philadelphia’s favor. By trading on Kalshi, users can leverage their basketball knowledge to forecast exactly how this dynamic will play out on the hardwood.

Beyond the basketball court, the $10 sign-up bonus offers flexibility across the sporting calendar. New Kalshi customers can also explore prediction markets for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs or trade on daily MLB regular-season outcomes. Whether forecasting a breakout performance on the diamond or predicting the next team to advance on the ice, the platform provides expansive coverage for all major professional sports.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Getting Started

Activating the welcome offer is a quick, structured process. Follow these simple steps to claim the $10 bonus ahead of the May 02 NBA Postseason matchup:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to secure and authenticate the account. Apply the Promo Code: During registration, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into this welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund the new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. There is no requirement to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across any available prediction markets fulfills this requirement.

Once the $10 trading threshold is successfully reached, the $10 sign-up bonus becomes fully available in the account, providing additional capital for forecasting the remainder of the NBA playoffs and beyond.