Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NHL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s NBA postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, new Kalshi customers can unlock a special welcome offer using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP. This offer, which gives new users a $10 bonus, also applies to NHL Playoffs and MLB games.







By signing up and making $10 in trades, users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus directly to their account. This introductory promotion is perfectly timed to claim ahead of today’s tip-off, giving basketball fans the opportunity to leverage their bonus on the Cavaliers-Knicks matchup or any other NBA playoff games scheduled throughout this week’s postseason action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP TL;DR

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Offer: New users can earn a $10 sign-up bonus.

New users can earn a $10 sign-up bonus. How to qualify: Sign up, deposit at least $1, and place $10 in total trades.

Sign up, deposit at least $1, and place $10 in total trades. Game focus: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Eligibility: Must be 18+ and present in the United States.

Before placing your postseason trades on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden, review the details of the Kalshi welcome offer below:

Eligible new Kalshi customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer to secure a $10 sign-up bonus for the upcoming postseason showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

To unlock this offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are backing the Cavaliers or the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, this introductory promotion is the perfect way to get started with trading on the NBA playoffs.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years of age. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi is a federally regulated financial exchange, meaning it is available to play in all 50 U.S. states.

Once your initial $10 in trades are placed on the platform, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account, giving you additional capital to navigate the rest of the NBA postseason.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

If you choose to use your initial $10 trade on the favored New York Knicks, a winning prediction on their -232 moneyline yields approximately $4.31 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $14.31.

Conversely, if you decide to back the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers at +191 odds, a successful $10 trade returns an impressive $19.10 in profit for a total payout of $29.10.

When evaluating which team might be the better bet on the moneyline, the Knicks carry a clear statistical edge during the 2025 postseason.

New York currently boasts an exceptional 18.6 Net Rate—measuring estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—while Cleveland sits much lower with a 1.9 Net Rate. Additionally, the Knicks have been dominant on the glass, pulling down 55.9% of all available rebounds compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.5% total rebound percentage.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate your offer before tip-off at Madison Square Garden:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. You can reach this requirement by making a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades—whether you are predicting outcomes for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, or any other active market.

Once you have accumulated $10 in total trades, the $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and made immediately available in your account.