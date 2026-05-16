Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Claims $10 Bonus for Rousey vs. Carano, Netflix Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With Ronda Rousey fighting for the first time in 10 years tonight against Gina Carano, the Kalshi promo code WTOP provides you with a perfect offer to capitalize on all of the action. Trade $10 on the headlining fight or other bouts like Nate Dias vs. Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and more to get your $10 in bonuses. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed May 16th

Offer Overview

As combat sports fans prepare for the historic Netflix broadcast headlined by Rousey and Carano, there is a clear mathematical incentive to capitalize on the prediction markets. This exclusive promotion is tailored specifically for new Kalshi customers, offering a straightforward, low-risk pathway to claiming a $10 sign-up bonus.

To meet the eligibility criteria, new Kalshi customers must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in one of the 50 U.S. states. Upon creating a verified account, users are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, you must complete $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. These trades can be allocated toward specific outcomes of the Rousey vs. Carano main event or distributed across the stacked undercard. Once the cumulative $10 trading threshold is reached, your $10 bonus is immediately unlocked and available for use.

Use Kalshi Promo On Rousey vs. Carano

Ronda Rousey: 81%

Gina Carano: 19%

When allocating your $10 in Kalshi trades on this main event, the projected return on investment (ROI) fluctuates significantly based on market positioning. A $10 trade on the heavily favored Ronda Rousey translates to a small profit if she secures the victory. Conversely, placing that same $10 trade on the underdog, Gina Carano, yields a much higher net profit should an upset occur.

From an analytical standpoint, traders must weigh the value of risk versus implied probability. The broader market views Rousey as the statistically dominant fighter in this matchup. While backing the underdog offers a more lucrative payout, the significant disparity in the win probability makes Rousey the clear statistical favorite. Traders looking to diversify their risk can also deploy their funds across other bouts on the Netflix card, analyzing the markets for Diaz vs. Perry or Ngannou vs. Lins to find the most advantageous market inefficiencies.

Steps To Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a highly structured, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure your account is properly verified and eligible for the promotional funds ahead of the Netflix fight card:

Register Your Account: Create your profile here by submitting standard personal information and supplying a valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory verification requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration phase to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit of at least $1 to activate your wallet. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform to satisfy the promotional requirement.

It is important to note that the $10 trading requirement does not need to be satisfied in a single transaction. You can reach the cumulative sum of $10 through a series of fractional trades—whether taking positions on the dos Santos vs. Despaigne bout, predicting the outcome of Parnasse vs. Cross, or focusing entirely on the main event. Once the aggregate volume hits $10, the sign-up bonus will automatically clear into your account.