Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sixers-Knicks, NBA Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Playoffs progress today with a few banger second round series beginning, and you can capitalize on the action by signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $10 in trades for Sixers vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Spurs or even a Stanley Cup Playoff game after you click here and sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed May 4, 2026

Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on today’s slate—headlined by the Knicks hosting the 76ers—there is an exclusive sign-up offer available. By registering, eligible users secure a $10 sign-up bonus to deploy across the platform’s unique prediction markets.

Activating this Kalshi promo code requires a straightforward, low-risk initial step: a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is then fully unlocked once the user successfully makes $10 in cumulative trades on the market. Kalshi operates legally in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Kalshi NBA Probabilities Today

Philadelphia 76ers (30%) @ New York Knicks (70%)

Minnesota Timberwolves (17%) @ San Antonio Spurs (83%)

Understanding the expected value of these lines is crucial for a profitable strategy. If you were to trade your $10 Kalshi bonus on the heaviest favorite of the day—the San Antonio Spurs—you would yield a modest profit. Conversely, trading that same $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, generates a substantial profit if they successfully pull off the upset.

When evaluating these matchups, underlying team statistics dictate the most logical angles. In the Knicks vs. 76ers clash, New York holds a massive statistical advantage. The Knicks boast a 6.4 regular season Net Rating compared to the Sixers’ mark of -0.1. However, it must be noted that star Joel Embiid missed the majority of the regular season, which impacts Philadelphia’s metrics. He is currently set to play in this series against New York.

Meanwhile, the Spurs vs. Timberwolves game presents a more layered analytical picture. San Antonio owns a distinctly superior Net Rating, and they have a big advantage when it comes to the injury report. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is set to miss the start of this series.

Stanley Cup Playoff Markets

While the NBA slate offers strong statistical edges, new Kalshi customers can also apply their bonus to prediction markets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Today’s hockey action features the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, alongside a western conference clash between the Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights. Just as with the basketball matchups, utilizing your $10 bonus on these NHL postseason games requires evaluating probabilities and finding the most advantageous trades on the board.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your $10 sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to ensure your account remains secure and compliant with US regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the prediction markets. A single $10 trade is not required; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully activate the offer.

Once you hit the $10 trading threshold, your bonus funds will automatically credit to your account, ready to be leveraged on the remainder of the NBA playoffs, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other available market.