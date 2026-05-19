Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Prediction Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Information Verified May 19th, 2026

Kalshi NBA Playoff Probabilities

Team Probability New York Knicks 68% Cleveland Cavaliers 32%

Additional Markets: Tonight’s MLB Slate

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $10 Bonus

Register an Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to properly verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in smaller trades will fully satisfy the requirement.