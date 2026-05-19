Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Prediction Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Start up your new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to capitalize on the best prediction markets for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Trade $10 on the Cavs or Knicks and get $10 in bonuses credited to your account after you sign up here.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Details
If you are planning to trade on the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for new Kalshi customers:
Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP
New Kalshi User Offer
$10 sign-up bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and present in the US
Information Verified
May 19th, 2026
For new Kalshi customers looking to get involved in the upcoming Eastern Conference clash between the Cavaliers and Knicks, the platform offers a highly accessible, pragmatic welcome promotion. Eligible users who register for an account using the promo code WTOP can claim a $10 sign-up bonus, which can be applied directly to prediction markets.
To unlock these bonus funds, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and proceed to make $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you are projecting the Cavaliers to pull off a road victory or the Knicks to defend their home court, fulfilling this $10 trading requirement will automatically release your bonus. Kalshi is available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.
Kalshi NBA Playoff Probabilities
Team
Probability
New York Knicks
68%
Cleveland Cavaliers
32%
From a pure value perspective, utilizing your initial $10 to trade on the favored Knicks would yield a small profit on a winning prediction. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers offers a higher potential return.
When deciding how to allocate your Kalshi trades, postseason statistics highlight a distinct, quantifiable advantage for New York. The Knicks boast an impressive 19.8 postseason Net Rating compared to the Cavaliers’ 2.7, indicating a significant disparity in overall point differential per 100 possessions. Furthermore, New York controls the glass much more effectively, securing 56% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) versus Cleveland’s 50.9%. These underlying metrics suggest the Knicks are the statistically stronger team heading into this Madison Square Garden matchup, making them the higher-probability, albeit lower-yielding, prediction.
Additional Markets: Tonight’s MLB Slate
Once you have capitalized on the NBA playoffs, the Kalshi platform offers additional volume for those looking to apply their bonuses to Major League Baseball. Tonight’s MLB slate features several high-leverage matchups where users can deploy their trades or bonus funds:
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $10 Bonus
Getting started and claiming your welcome offer for the upcoming Cavaliers vs. Knicks game is a straightforward, procedural process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
Register an Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to properly verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this specific welcome offer.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1.
Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in smaller trades will fully satisfy the requirement.
Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will immediately become available in your account. You can then deploy these bonus funds to trade on the remainder of the NBA Postseason, tonight’s MLB action, or any other markets available on the platform.