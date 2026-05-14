Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus MLB, PGA Championship + NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a valuable welcome offer on MLB, PGA, NBA, NHL or any other sport. By leveraging this promotion, new customers can secure a $10 bonus by making $10 in trades. Click here to start signing up.

Whether evaluating marquee matchups like the Chicago Cubs visiting the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Boston Red Sox, this welcome bonus applies to any MLB prediction market this week. Additionally, users can utilize their platform access to explore extensive prediction markets covering the ongoing NBA Playoffs and the upcoming PGA Championship.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer provides an efficient way to gain additional trading capital while navigating the MLB schedule. To begin, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, individuals can explore Kalshi’s unique prediction markets for matchups like the 30-13 Atlanta Braves hosting the 27-16 Chicago Cubs, or the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Boston Red Sox.

The $10 sign-up bonus officially unlocks in your account after you have completed $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates entirely legally across all 50 states, ensuring broad access for baseball fans nationwide. Participants must be at least 18 years old to trade and claim this promotion.

Evaluating Kalshi MLB Prediction Markets

Matchup Win Probability CHC @ ATL ATL 59% / CHC 41% PHI @ BOS PHI 50% / BOS 50%

When analyzing the CHC @ ATL matchup on the exchange, underlying statistics favor the home team. Atlanta features a stellar 3.06 team ERA on the mound alongside a .272 batting average and a .787 OPS at the plate. The visiting Cubs trail in all three categories, posting a 3.86 team ERA, a .246 batting average, and a .749 OPS.

Both the Phillies (.232) and Red Sox (.236) share similar team batting averages, but the Red Sox maintain a distinct defensive advantage with a 3.95 team ERA compared to the Phillies’ 4.43 ERA.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and executing trades on matchups like the Cubs at Braves or Phillies at Red Sox requires a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register and claim the welcome offer: