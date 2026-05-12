Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Spurs-Timberwolves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP on Tuesday, May 12, and unlock $10 in time for tonight’s huge Timberwolves vs. Spurs playoff game and a full slate of MLB action. Click here and trade $10 to get your bonuses credited to your account.

Quick Summary: Kalshi Promo Code WTOP (May 12, 2026)

New customers get a $10 sign-up bonus using promo code WTOP

using promo code Only a $1 minimum deposit is required to get started

is required to get started The $10 bonus unlocks after making $10 in cumulative trades

Kalshi is legal in all 50 U.S. states for users aged 18+

for users aged 18+ Available exclusively on the Kalshi mobile app

Use the bonus to trade on MLB games, including today’s Cubs vs. Braves, Yankees vs. Orioles, and Phillies vs. Red Sox matchups

Kalshi NBA Promo On Wolves vs. Spurs

Team Spread Probability San Antonio Spurs -10.5 SAS 76% Minnesota Timberwolves +10.5 MIN 24%

From an analytical standpoint, a quick look at the underlying metrics highlights exactly why San Antonio is favored. The Spurs have an 8.4 regular season Net Rate—a clear indicator that they are decisively outscoring opponents on a per-possession basis. In contrast, the Timberwolves posted a 3.1 mark.

Expand Portfolio With Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs dominate the spotlight, new Kalshi customers can also apply their trading volume toward today’s premium Major League Baseball matchups. Baseball’s daily schedule is rich with data points and presents excellent opportunities to satisfy the $10 trading requirement. Today’s notable MLB games include:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus requires a structured, step-by-step approach. To ensure your $10 sign-up reward is active ahead of the Timberwolves vs. Spurs tip-off, follow these required steps:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration process here by entering your standard personal details to establish your user profile. Verify Your Identity: To comply with the platform’s security and regulatory requirements, you must provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your account. Make Your First Deposit: Connect a valid payment method and process a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your trading wallet. Place Your Trades: To finalize the activation and release your bonus, execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. This does not require a single $10 trade; any combination of smaller positions that aggregate to a sum of $10 will successfully satisfy the requirement.

Once your aggregate trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account. You can then instantly deploy these bonus funds toward tonight’s NBA Playoff showdown between San Antonio and Minnesota, the MLB slate, or any of Kalshi’s diverse prediction markets.