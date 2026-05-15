Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The best Kalshi promo code WTOP for May 15, 2026 gives new users a $10 sign up bonus.

With the NBA Playoffs resuming tonight featuring Cavs-Pistons and Spurs-Wolves, users can create a new account and start with $10 in trades to unlock $10 in welcome bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Key Takeaways for Using Kalshi Promo Code WTOP on May 15

Let’s first look at what you absolutely must know about the Kalshi welcome bonus:

Kalshi promo code: WTOP

Sign Up Bonus for New Users: Trade $10, Get $10

How the offer works: Users must be 18+ years of age and be within states where Kalshi operates. Currently, you can access it everywhere except, MA, MD, MI, MT, NV, OH, IL and AZ.

This welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to get involved with the exciting matchup featuring the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Your trading opportunities can be used not only for these upcoming contests but for any NBA game this week as this round of the playoffs continues. Kalshi has options in the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship and more.

To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their Kalshi account. Once you have successfully deposited, simply make $10 in trades on the platform’s various prediction markets. After meeting that trading requirement, Kalshi will automatically unlock a $10 sign-up bonus for your account. This provides excellent capital to utilize for the playoff clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange, the platform is uniquely available to users in all 50 states. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Whether you are forecasting the outcome of the Spurs-Timberwolves matchup or predicting broader trends across the NBA Postseason, this $10 bonus offers a low-risk way to start trading.

Kalshi Promo Code for NBA Today

Matchup Market Probability San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 65% / MIN 35% Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers CLE 60% / DET 40%

When evaluating the Spurs-Timberwolves clash, San Antonio presents a compelling case as the heavy market favorite. In the other notable matchup, the data points to potential value on the underdog. The Detroit Pistons hold distinct statistical advantages over the Cleveland Cavaliers in key categories, making Detroit an intriguing target for your promotional trades.

Beyond the basketball court, your Kalshi trading capital can be applied across a variety of other active markets. Users can forecast series outcomes in the NHL playoffs, track daily MLB divisional races, or take positions on tournament winners and player performances in the PGA Championship.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the platform and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As a regulated financial exchange, Kalshi requires standard proof of identification to ensure a secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt-in to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Start Trading: Place $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to place a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You can make multiple smaller trades across different prediction markets—such as forecasting various outcomes for the Spurs-Timberwolves game or other NBA Postseason events—as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10.

Once your total trading volume hits the $10 threshold, Kalshi will automatically unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, giving you extra capital to keep trading throughout the playoffs.