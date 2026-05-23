Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Manziel-Menery, Knicks-Cavaliers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans looking to get in on the action can use Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a special welcome offer. By registering, new customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus by making $10 in trades on the platform. Click here to activate this offer.

This bonus provides the perfect opportunity to start predicting event outcomes for the Knicks-Cavaliers matchup. This Kalshi offer can also be used to trade on any other NBA games taking place during this week’s round of the playoffs, or even alternative prediction markets like the highly anticipated boxing match between Johnny Manziel and Bob Menery.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Welcome Bonus

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks tip off, make sure you are prepared with all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the Kalshi promo code offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 23, 2026

Whether you are backing the Knicks on the road or predicting a strong showing for the Cavaliers, this offer provides fantastic value for anyone looking to get involved in the NBA prediction markets. Beyond the basketball court, there is a lot of attention on the upcoming boxing match between Johnny Manziel and Bob Menery. The Kalshi platform allows traders to diversify their predictions across both the NBA playoffs and this unique boxing event.

Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. First, eligible new users need to register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked automatically after the user has made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi’s unique trading platform is available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

Manziel vs. Menery Probability

Trading on event outcomes is easy with your welcome bonus. Below are the current true, vig-free probabilities for the matchup:

Fighter Probability Johnny Manziel 75% Bob Menery 25%

Celebrity boxing is taking the prediction market world by storm and the latest fight features one of the best college football players ever. Always controversial, Johnny Manziel is stepping into the ring to face actor Bob Menery. Manziel is heavily favored in this unique event, but we have no idea what to expect when these two fighters start throwing punches.

It’s also worth noting that Kalshi has a ton of options on other sports throughout the weekend. The NBA Playoffs continue with the Cavaliers hosting the Knicks. Not to mention, the NHL Playoffs are in full swing and the MLB regular season is starting to heat up.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, or the Johnny Manziel and Bob Menery boxing match, is simple. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure you properly activate the offer:

Register an Account: Navigate to the platform using the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information and submit proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Start Trading: To officially unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that you do not need to make a single trade of $10 to qualify. You can spread your predictions across multiple markets—such as various outcomes in the Knicks-Cavaliers matchup, other NBA games, or the Manziel vs. Menery boxing match—as long as the sum of your trades reaches the $10 threshold. Once you have hit that cumulative mark, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use.