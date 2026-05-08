Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of Friday’s basketball action by utilizing Kalshi promo code WTOP. By registering for an account, users get a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome promotion can be used for the matchup featuring the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as for any NBA game this week or throughout this round of the playoffs. Create a new account and start reaping the rewards on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

New Kalshi customers looking to get in on the NBA playoff action can easily claim a $10 sign-up bonus. To take advantage of this introductory offer ahead of the Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, eligible users simply need to register for a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once the initial deposit is processed, the $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. The platform is available to residents in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play and place trades on the NBA postseason.

Friday Night NBA Matchups

Matchup Market Probability New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK 49% / PHI 51% San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 64% / MIN 36%

When evaluating the metrics to find the most advantageous trade, the New York Knicks make a compelling case as underdogs against the 76ers. Despite the possible absence of OG Anunoby, the depth of the bench should give the Knicks a chance to pull off the upset on the road.

In the Western Conference matchup, the data support San Antonio’s status as a heavy favorite. The Spurs are yielding stellar on-court production that severely outpaces the Timberwolves. However, Minnesota keeps things highly competitive on the interior, slightly edging out San Antonio in key hustle metrics.

Beyond the basketball court, the prediction markets on Kalshi extend to other major professional sports. Users can also apply their trades and explore daily market action across both the NHL and MLB.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. If you want to have your account funded and ready before the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers, simply follow these straightforward activation steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is linked to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new Kalshi account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets, such as the Knicks-76ers game or any other available events.

It is important to note that you do not have to fulfill the trading requirement all at once. The promotion does not require you to make a single trade worth $10. Instead, you simply need to accumulate a total sum of $10 in trades. Once your cumulative trades reach that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and credited to your account.