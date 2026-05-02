Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Celtics-76ers, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. By starting with $10 in trades on the platform, new users will unlock a $10 sign-up bonus. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome offer is perfectly timed for the upcoming playoff clash between Philadelphia and Boston, but the bonus can be utilized to trade on any other NBA game taking place this week or throughout the current round of the playoffs. Not to mention, new users can also trade on daily MLB matchups and ongoing NHL postseason series, providing multiple avenues to explore on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Review the essential details of the promotion below before executing your first trades:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

Unlocking the latest welcome offer is a straightforward process for new Kalshi customers looking to trade on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. It’s also worth noting that there are prediction markets available on politics, culture, crypto,

To claim this promotion, you must create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, simply make $10 in trades on any available prediction market, such as those centered around the 76ers and Celtics playoff game. Once you hit that trading threshold, your $10 bonus is automatically unlocked. Kalshi is proudly available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to trade on the platform.

Game 7 Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Team Prediction Probability Boston Celtics 70% Philadelphia 76ers 30%

Throw out all the statistics in a Game 7. The Celtics dominated the series early, grabbing a commanding 3-1 lead, but the Sixers have worked their way back into the mix. Two straight losses by Boston have been marked by an inability to stop Joel Embiid and inaccuracy from three-point range. With all that said, Embiid has never beaten the Celtics in a Game 7. Kalshi will have a variety of ways to get in on the action for this matchup.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Follow these straightforward instructions to activate your welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your identity, a standard regulatory requirement. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get your wallet ready for action. Make Your Trades: Place $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Note: You do not have to make a single trade worth $10. You simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in total trade volume.

Once your total sum of trades hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and available for use, giving you extra leverage for the 76ers vs. Celtics postseason matchup or any other available market.