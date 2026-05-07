Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA + MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to trade on tonight’s exciting NBA and NHL postseason matchups. Complete $10 in trades on games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons and unlock your $10 in bonuses from this offer. Click here to sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive Kalshi promo code is reserved solely for new Kalshi customers seeking a data-driven edge on today’s NBA slate. By registering for a new account, eligible users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to deploy across various prediction markets. Whether your predictive models point toward an outcome in tonight’s postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, or you are targeting other events, this welcome offer serves as an efficient tool to jumpstart your account.

To officially claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus activates once the user accumulates $10 in total trade volume on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates as a fully legal, regulated exchange available in all 50 states, requiring users to be at least 18 years of age. Upon satisfying the $10 trading threshold, the bonus funds are automatically credited and ready for immediate deployment.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET 59% / CLE 41% Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC 86% / LAL 14%

From a strict return-on-investment standpoint, allocating your initial capital requires evaluating both floor and ceiling outcomes. If you make a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder, a successful prediction yields a minimal profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s steepest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers, would generate a substantial return if they manage to execute an upset.

Analyzing the underlying metrics validates Oklahoma City’s position as a dominant favorite. The Thunder carry an elite 11.1 regular season Net Rating into their matchup against the Lakers, who manage a meager 1.5 Net Rating.

In the Eastern Conference matchup, the Detroit Pistons profile analytically as the more reliable investment against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit has a solid 8.4 Net Rating this season, easily outpacing Cleveland’s 4.1 mark. Relying on these advanced metrics within Kalshi’s prediction markets is a proven recipe for maximizing the expected value of your welcome offer.

Diversifying Your Portfolio: Hurricanes vs. Flyers & Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA postseason commands significant attention, smart traders understand the value of market diversification. Tonight’s NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers presents another high-leverage prediction market for new Kalshi customers. Additionally, today’s full slate of MLB games offers numerous opportunities to identify mispriced lines or favorable situational spots. Spreading your initial $10 trading requirement across basketball, hockey, and baseball allows you to test various prediction models while efficiently satisfying the volume threshold needed to unlock the $10 sign-up bonus.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Integrating Kalshi into your daily process is highly straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer ahead of the Cavaliers and Pistons tip-off:

Register Your Account: Click here and proceed through the registration prompts. You will supply standard personal data, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: As a fully regulated US financial exchange, Kalshi requires standard proof of identification to maintain platform security and regulatory compliance. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, input the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new customer promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly established account with a first-time deposit of $1 or more. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of total trades to activate the offer and release your $10 sign-up bonus. This does not require a single $10 transaction; any combination of smaller trades totaling $10 satisfies the platform’s requirement.

Once your aggregate trading volume hits the $10 mark, the bonus capital automatically populates in your account. You can immediately leverage these funds to forecast the remainder of the May 7 postseason action, whether you are projecting a home-court hold by the Pistons or forecasting a breakout performance from the Cavaliers.