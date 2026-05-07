Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA, MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with Kalshi promo code WTOP and start making predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. New players can grab a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades. Click here to start signing up.

This promotional bonus provides the perfect opportunity to dive into event contracts, and it can be seamlessly used for upcoming matchups as well as any other NBA game throughout this week. Kalshi also has options on the NHL, MLB and tons of other sports.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Here is everything you need to know about the Kalshi promo code WTOP:

Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus Amount: $10 sign-up bonus

$10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit: $1

$1 How to Unlock: Make $10 in total trades on event contracts

Make $10 in total trades on event contracts Eligibility: New Kalshi users only

New Kalshi users only Age Requirement: Must be 18 or older

Must be 18 or older Availability: Legal in all 50 U.S. states

Legal in all 50 U.S. states Supported Sports: NBA, NHL, MLB and more

NBA, NHL, MLB and more Bonus Delivery: Automatically credited once the $10 trading threshold is met

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 7, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer is an excellent way to engage with the NBA Postseason featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. To get started, new users simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, participants can dive right into Kalshi’s unique prediction markets to forecast critical outcomes of the Lakers-Thunder playoff clash.

To officially unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, individuals must make a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s event contracts. Once that $10 trading threshold is met, the bonus funds will automatically be credited to the account. Kalshi’s prediction platform is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to sign up and play.

Thursday Night NBA Preview

Matchup Market Probability Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder OKC 86% / LAL 14% Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons DET 59% / CLE 41%

When analyzing the Lakers-Thunder matchup to determine the optimal trade, market trends strongly favor Oklahoma City. The Thunder enter the game positioned with a distinct advantage based on their championship pedigree, driving a much higher confidence interval in their event contracts compared to Los Angeles.

In the other scheduled contest, the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pistons hold the statistical edge in the prediction markets, boasting a 59% probability of securing a victory. They will look to capitalize on their recent momentum against the Cavaliers, who hold a 41% win probability on the Kalshi platform.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started and predict the outcome of the postseason clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder? Here is a clear, step-by-step guide to claiming your welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information. As part of the verification process, you will also be required to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock your bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. Any combination of trades that eventually totals $10 will qualify you for the offer.

As soon as your total trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available, giving you extra funds to utilize across Kalshi’s prediction markets throughout the NBA Postseason.