Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign Up Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new Kalshi customers can unlock a $10 welcome offer ahead of today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game.







It’s a sweet deal: you get a $10 sign-up bonus automatically unlocked after making just $10 in trades. Whether we’re handicapping tonight’s postseason clash at Madison Square Garden or setting up key wagers for any NBA game this week, there’s nothing better than playing with house money.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Cavs-Knicks

For new Kalshi customers wanting to get in on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks action, claiming this $10 sign-up bonus is an absolute layup. To unlock this offer, you just need to make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, simply make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once those qualifying trades are completed, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you a real chance to chase bigger payouts during this 2025 Postseason clash.

What makes this even better is that Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, meaning basketball fans nationwide can get in on the action. Just remember, you must be at least 18 to play. With the Cavs and Knicks getting ready to tip off, this is a straightforward, low-risk way to build up our bankrolls.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Let’s break down the math on these trades. If I’m placing my $10 on the favored New York Knicks’ moneyline at -278, a winning prediction yields about $3.60 in profit, bringing the total payout to $13.60. On the flip side, if we’re feeling bold and throw down our $10 on the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers at -120, a successful trade returns a solid $8.33 profit for a total payout of $18.33.

When I’m handicapping this matchup to find our best bet, the 2025 postseason statistical metrics point heavily toward the home team. The Knicks are dominating with a massive 19.8 Net Rating, absolutely crushing the Cavaliers’ 2.7 mark. On top of that, New York is owning the glass, pulling down 56.0% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) compared to Cleveland’s 50.9%. Based on these numbers, the Knicks have a clear, undeniable edge in both efficiency and rebounding.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to lock in this offer? I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and getting set up is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps to create your account and claim your bonus ahead of tip-off:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you punch in the promo code WTOP during registration to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here’s a savvy tip: you don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 trade to qualify. As long as the sum of your smaller trades reaches that $10 threshold, Kalshi will credit your account with the $10 sign-up bonus. Once those funds clear, we can use them to target the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game or any other market on the board. Let’s get out there and find a winning angle!