Kalshi Bonus Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Spurs-Wolves Game 5, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using Kalshi bonus code WTOP. The welcome offer allows users to get a $10 sign-up bonus by making $10 worth of trades. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus can be used immediately to trade on the Timberwolves-Spurs game, as well as for any other NBA games taking place throughout this week or the current round of the playoffs. Not to mention, Kalshi has options on other sports like the NHL, MLB and more.

Kalshi Bonus Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 12, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers can claim a special $10 sign-up bonus to use on the postseason matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be a first-time user and make an initial deposit of at least $1 into your new account.

The $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, allowing you to easily leverage your predictions for the Timberwolves-Spurs game. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate in the prediction markets.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Preview

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 76% Minnesota Timberwolves 24%

When evaluating which side is in a better position, San Antonio holds a massive advantage in overall scoring efficiency. Despite the efficiency gap, Minnesota maintains a slight edge on the glass, relying on extra possessions to keep them competitive. Anthony Edwards was a monster in the fourth quarter of Game 4, but this series is shifting back to San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama did not receive a suspension after his ejection in Game 4.

In addition to the NBA playoffs, new users can explore prediction markets for Tuesday night MLB games. Whether trading on run totals or daily game outcomes, the platform offers a wide range of baseball markets to pair with your basketball trades.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Bonus Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the Timberwolves-Spurs game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate the offer using our Kalshi promo code:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of trades that sum up to $10 will satisfy the activation requirement.

Once you have completed these steps and your total trades reach $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and available for use on the platform.