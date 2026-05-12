Joey Ortiz hits his first homer in almost 10 months as Brewers beat Padres 6-4 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Ortiz homered for the first time in nearly 10 months and drove in two runs as…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Ortiz homered for the first time in nearly 10 months and drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Sproat (1-2) struck out six and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings to pick up his first career victory.

Ortiz, who entered Tuesday with a .181 batting average and .193 slugging percentage, broke a scoreless tie by delivering a 395-foot blast to left-center off Matt Waldron (1-2) in the third inning.

That marked the first time Ortiz had homered since July 19 of last season, when he hit a solo shot off Lou Trivino in an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Ortiz’s second extra-base hit of the season and came on his 95th plate appearance.

Ortiz nearly added a grand slam during Milwaukee’s five-run outburst in the fourth. His bases-loaded drive to center was caught at the warning track for a sacrifice fly

That fourth-inning rally put the Brewers ahead 6-2.

San Diego’s Miguel Andjuar produced a solo shot in the sixth and hit an RBI double off the tip of center fielder Garrett Mitchell’s glove in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-4.

Abner Uribe worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his fourth save in five opportunities.

Sal Frelick’s bases-loaded single in the fourth brought home two runs and put the Brewers ahead for good at 3-2. When David Hamilton followed with a bunt, Waldron initially looked to third before throwing to first too late to retire the batter, loading the bases once more.

Ortiz’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2. Brice Turang hit a ground-ball double just inside the left-field line to drive in two more runs.

Waldron allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Waldron entered after Bradgley Rodriguez pitched a scoreless first inning.

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla wasn’t with the team due to a family matter. The Padres are hoping Niebla returns for Thursday’s series finale.

Up next

Michael King (3-2, 2.76 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Wednesday against and Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.45).

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