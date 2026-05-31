Joaquin Niemann wins a playoff for first LIV Golf title of the season

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Joaquin Niemann closed with a 3-under 67 and made birdie on the first playoff hole…

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Joaquin Niemann closed with a 3-under 67 and made birdie on the first playoff hole against Talor Gooch to win LIV Golf Korea, the first title of the year for Niemann and his league-leading eighth career victory.

Gooch also shot 67 in a bid for his first LIV victory since Spain a year ago. Gooch and Niemann finished at 12-under 268 at Asiad Country Club in Busan, South Korea.

Bryson DeChambeau, who already has two wins this year, shot 65 and missed the playoff by one shot. Dustin Johnson (66) was another shot behind.

Jon Rahm, a runner-up at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, tied for 16th. It was his first finish outside the top 10 at LIV Golf in nearly a year.

European tour

KITZBUHEL, Austria (AP) — Kota Kaneko chipped in for birdie on the par-3 17th hole and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Austrian Alpine Open, making him the ninth Japanese player to win on the European tour.

Kaneko, who won the Order of Merit on the Japan Golf Tour last year to earn a European tour card, finished two ahead of Ricard Gouveia (69) and Davis Bryant (65). He finished at 18-under 262.

Bryant, who played at Colorado State, was tied for the lead when Kaneko holed his chip on the 17th. Bryant took bogey on the final hole.

Kaneko was a runner-up last week in the Soudal Open. The victory moved him to No. 11 in the Race to Dubai.

Other tours

Shaun Norris of South Africa closed out his victory in the Mizuno Open with a 7-under 65 for a five-shot victory, earning a return to the British Open this summer. The Japan Golf Tour event offered British Open spots to the leading three players. Ryutaro Nagano (66) and Ren Yonezawa (65) tied for second to earn their places at Royal Birkdale. … Helen Briem of Germany closed with a 4-under 67 for a seven-shot victory in the Jabra Ladies Open de France at Evian Golf Resort. It was the of victory this year on the Ladies European Tour. … Ryan Van Velzen closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Spanish Challenge on the Challenge Tour. … Yui Kawamoto shot 4-under 68 and defeated Yuzuki Toshizawa in a playoff to win the Resort Trust Ladies Championship on the Japan LPGA. … Minji Park rallied from a four-shot deficit with an 8-under 64 to win the Suhyup Bank MBN Ladies Open on the Korea LPGA.

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